BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Update: LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Best Actor in a Musical

Elliott Styles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%

William Gibson - ANNIE - DCP Theatre 6%

Tell Williams IV - WEST SIDE STORY - Narberth Community Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a Play

Nicholas Carriere - THE ARTFUL TITANS - Philadelphia Orchestra 8%

Austin Nedrow - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 7%

Anthony Marsala - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 7%

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 10%

Kathryn Brunner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 9%

Deanna Badik - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Best Actress in a Play

Lorenza Bernasconi - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 19%

Emma Apple - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 7%

Christine Furey - LEADING LADIES - Forge Theatre 6%

Best Choreography

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Richard Stafford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%

Rebecca Kelley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 7%

Best Costume Design

Elisabeth Majewski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 13%

Kurt Alger - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 10%

Emily-Grace Murray - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Footlighters Theater 8%

Best Director/Musical

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Sam Frenkel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 8%

Richard Stafford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 8%

Best Director/Play

Jose Aviles - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 14%

Bill Van Horn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 9%

Will Morris - NOISES OFF - Civic Theatre of Allentown 9%

Best Ensemble/Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 11%

ANNIE - DCP Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble/Play

THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 15%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 12%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - DCP Theatre 9%

Best Lighting Design

RJ Craig - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre 11%

Will Morris - BILLY ELLIOT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 10%

Rob Merow - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 9%

Best Music Direction

Sam Frenkel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 9%

John Daniels - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 9%

Rob Long - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%

WEST SIDE STORY - Narberth Community Theatre 7%

Best New Work

GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 26%

THE SNOW QUEEN - THE MEDIA THEATRE 22%

YOUTH - Villanova Theatre 11%

Best Play

THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 14%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 12%

ANNIE - DCP Theatre 7%

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 19%

John Cochrane Jr - WEST SIDE STORY - Narberth Community Theatre 14%

Brenda Capwell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 12%

Best Set Design

John Cross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%

Robbie Merow - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - SALT Performing Arts 8%

Chris Clark - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre 7%

Best Sound Design

Ryan Kadwill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 15%

Karen Cook - MAMMA MIA - Players Club of Swarthmore 13%

Christopher Colucci - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 10%

Best Special Event

LEMON-AID - DCP Theatre 18%

12 ANGRY MEN PERFORMED BY 12 IMPASSIONED WOMEN - Forge 17%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Bravo Theatre Company 16%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Colin Mash - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 11%

David Arzberger - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Tell Williams IV - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Steel River Playhouse 4%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Ben Dibble - COMEDY OF TENORS - Walnut Street Theatre 11%

Jeff Hunsicker - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 10%

Tyler Macready - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Steel River Playhouse 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Mara Cohen - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Sarah Folsom-Kovarik - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre 7%

Lindsey Bliven - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Yajaira Paredes - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL 19%

Taylor Morgan - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts 12%

Karen Peaks - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre 9%

