BWW Previews: Pennsylvania Ballet Performs Three WORLD PREMIERES at Merriam Theater

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania Ballet premiered three new pieces Thursday night at the Merriam Theater in Center City Philly, but Broadway World was given an exclusive chance to photograph the final dress rehearsal of the two-hour performance. Take a look at the original ballets by Yin Yue, Juliano Nunes and Garrett Smith. For show times and ticket information click the link here - http://paballet.org/programs/world-premieres/





