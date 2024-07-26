Christmas In July at Bucks County Playhouse to Provide Special Offers & Discounts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bucks County Playhouse is kicking off its 2024 Holiday Celebration with “Christmas in July,” July 25 – July 31. As part of the early push for the holidays, Bucks County Playhouse is adding holiday programming, offering special promotions, and launching package deals that are perfect gifts for family and friends.

The centerpiece of the Playhouse's holiday season this year is an all-new production of “Anastasia: The Musical.” Featuring the popular songs from the original animated feature and more, “Anastasia” is a sweeping musical adventure that transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past but is pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her.

To celebrate Christmas in July, the Playhouse is offering special discounted tickets to “Anastasia” for a limited time only. From now until July 31, patrons can save 15% (Code: Family4) when purchasing a pack of 4 tickets or 20% off (Code: Family6) when purchasing 6 tickets. Additional discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

In addition, two special “Anastasia Teas” are being packaged with tickets for the show. The tea packages are available for performances on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, January 4. The teas will take place in the historic Playhouse Barn and includes an 11:30 a.m. teatime and a ticket to the 1:30 p.m. show. Packages cost $109 each and are available on the Playhouse's website.

This fall, Bucks County Playhouse is also launching a Community Arts Series — where the Playhouse will bring arts programming into performance venues throughout the region. As part of its holiday programming, the series will include “Sean Heely's Celtic Christmas” at Villa Victoria Academy in Ewing, NJ on December 18 at 8 pm. Seán Heely and a cast of acclaimed Celtic musicians and dancers will perform a magical holiday tribute to Scotland and Ireland. With fiddle and bagpipes, the performance highlights Christmastime and Winter Solstice celebrations thought music and dances from Scottish and Irish traditions. Tickets are on sale now.

For full details, and to purchase tickets to these and other events, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the eleventh anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's “Is There Still Sex in the City,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. Recent critically acclaimed productions include “Tick, Tick .. Boom!” with Andy Mientus and “The Bridges of Madison County” with Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

