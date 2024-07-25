DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: The Musical Makes Its Upper Darby Premiere In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drexel Hill, PA. UD Summer Stage brings the premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, based on the popular book series and Netflix original movie, to the stage! Performances are August 6, 7, and 8, at 10:30 am and August 7, 8 at 7:00 pm. Shows occur at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center at 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill. Parking is free.

Grab your hall pass and join us in the auditorium as Greg Heffley takes center stage in this exciting musical adaption! Audiences will find themselves in "The Middle Of It All", left to wonder just how far Greg will go to be popular. Based on the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series by Jeff Kinney, this musical will speak to anyone who survived middle school and prepare those yet to face it!Show director Pat Walsh said, "The heart of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid stories doesn't just speak to the young readers, it speaks to everyone." He added, "Growing up" and "fitting in" becomes more and more difficult when we refuse to be ourselves. The story reminds us that who you truly are is all that you need to be to find your place in the world, be it at school, work, or anywhere!"

To learn more about the dates and times of each show, audience members may visit udsummerstage.org.

Tickets are $11-$15 and can be purchased online at udsummerstage.org or by calling the box office at 610-814-7270. Young audience members and their families are invited to come early to the performances for fun pre-show activities and to stay after the show to meet cast members. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical is ideal for ages three and up.

Upper Darby Summer Stage is the nation's leader in children's theatre, empowering young people to celebrate the magic within themselves and others, and to share the magic with the entire community. Each summer Summer Stage entertains over 30,000 audience members and in 2024 will engage over 800 students. Featuring programs for young people and adults ages 10 through 35, Summer Stage is not only an ideal place for young audience members to experience the magic of theatre for the first time, but also participate in an environment where taking risks, embracing the unknown, and celebrating community are pillars of the organization's existence. Visit udsummerstage.org for more information.

