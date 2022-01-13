BWW Previews: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at Academy Of Music

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater comes to Philadelphia Friday, January 28th through Sunday, January 30th, bringing a modern dance repertory as internationally renowned for its celebration of African American cultural heritage as it is for its unparalleled talent and inventive choreography.

Under the direction of artistic director Robert Battle and associate artistic director Matthew Rushing, all performances will feature the company's signature masterpiece, the spiritual- and gospel-inspired Revelations.

Friday and Sunday's performances will feature a selection of shorter pieces, including the jazzy Ella and For Four, while Saturday's performances will begin with the ballet Blues Suite, an early work by Mr. Ailey himself that has been described as the "secular counterpart" to Revelations.

For the fanatical and the fence-straddling, videos of selected Ailey performances can be viewed via Ailey All Access.

The company's return to touring follows the release of Ailey, a new documentary from director Jamila Wignot that celebrates the company's founder and visionary choreographer (available, at the time of writing, at pbs.org and elsewhere online).

How To Get Tickets

Friday, January 28, 2022, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 30, 2022, 2:00 pm

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Starting at $25

Online: https://www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/events-and-tickets/202122/kcp/alvin-ailey/

Phone: 215-893-1999

In-person: Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street, from 10 am to 6 pm daily

Performance Schedule

Friday and Sunday

Mass

In/Side

Ella

Intermission

For Four

Unfold

Takademe

Love Stories finale

Intermission

Revelations

Saturday

Blues Suite

Intermission

Reflections in D

Pas de Duke excerpt - The River excerpt

Intermission

Revelations

COVID Safety Information

Guests 5 years of age or older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Adults 18+ will be required to show photo identification with their vaccination proof.

All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times (except when consuming food or beverage).

Learn more at https://www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/plan-your-visit/safe-clean-commitment/.