BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Philadelphia Premiere at the Academy of Music

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BOOP! The Musical will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music from November 17-29, 2026. For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 11 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role

BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.