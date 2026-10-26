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BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Philadelphia Premiere at the Academy of Music

Performances will run November 17–29.

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BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Philadelphia Premiere at the Academy of Music

BOOP! The Musical will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music from November 17-29, 2026. For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. 

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

Joining lead cast member Aliya Grace, who will play Betty Boop, will be Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha) (from Lancaster, PA and a Reading High School grad), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte), and Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara (Philly area cast member from South Jersey), Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson, and Evan Michael Vaughan.

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