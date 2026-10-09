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Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music

Featuring the works of Jerome Robbins, Balanchine and Eliot Feld

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Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music

In their own way, the Philadelphia Ballet is celebrating Amercia's 250th birthday with their celebration of American ballet. For this weekend only, Stars and Stripes Forever!, featuring the works of Jerome Robbins, George Balanchine, and Eliot Feld, displays the rich tapestry and history of America through the choreography of three legends. Enjoy Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal. The show opened Thursday night and Friday night offers discounted tickets for first responders, active military and veterans. Click the link for ticket information.

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music Image

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