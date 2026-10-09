Review: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER! at The Acedemy Of Music
Featuring the works of Jerome Robbins, Balanchine and Eliot Feld
By: Scott Serio
In their own way, the Philadelphia Ballet is celebrating Amercia's 250th birthday with their celebration of American ballet. For this weekend only, Stars and Stripes Forever!, featuring the works of Jerome Robbins, George Balanchine, and Eliot Feld, displays the rich tapestry and history of America through the choreography of three legends. Enjoy Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal. The show opened Thursday night and Friday night offers discounted tickets for first responders, active military and veterans. Click the link for ticket information.
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