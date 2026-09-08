THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to be Presented at Act II Playhouse

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Act II Playhouse has revealed its latest production, The Lifespan of a Fact, a funny and thought-provoking comedy by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.

The production stars Philadelphia-area actor, Ian Merrill Peakes, known to audiences for his role on HBO's Task starring Mark Ruffalo. Joining Peakes in the Act II production is his wife, another Philly favorite, Karen Peakes.

Previews for the production begin Tuesday, October 6. The Opening Night performance is Friday, October 9. The production closes after a five-week run on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Rounding out the cast is Adam Howard who returns to Act II after appearing in last season's, Proof, the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by David Auburn.

Based on a true story, The Lifespan of a Fact finds recent Harvard graduate, Jim Fingal (Adam Howard) working as the fact checker for a prominent New York magazine whose future is uncertain in an ever-changing media landscape. The magazine's powerful editor, Emily Penrose (Karen Peakes), assigns Jim to fact check the latest essay by a celebrated but finicky author, John D'Agata (Ian Merrill Peakes). Jim has only begun to scratch the surface of the article when sparks begin to fly! Jim, John, and Emily will clash over the nature of art, truth, and the meaning of accuracy itself in a witty, fast-paced, and fiercely intelligent battle. The Lifespan of a Fact is funny, provocative, and uncannily timely and asks audiences what matters more: the story or the facts.

Behind the scenes, the production is directed by Matt Pfeiffer. Jason Pizzi is the Production Stage Manager, Delene Beauchamp is the Assistant Stage Manager, Dirk Durossette the Scenic Designer, Lily Fossner the Lighting Designer, Alison Roberts the Costume Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, and Grace Kyle the Props Manager.

The Lifespan of a Fact is adapted from the book of the same name by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. The play premiered on Broadway in 2018 and starred Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale.

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