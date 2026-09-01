Kevin Munhall to Lead Free Workshop at Act II Playhouse

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Act II Playhouse will host a free development workshop for professional theatre artists on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m., led by Broadway performer, coach and Habit Disruption founder Kevin Munhall.

The program is presented free of charge to professional theatre artists in the Philadelphia area. Space is limited. The workshop will take place at Act II Playhouse, 56 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002.

Professional theatre artists in the Philadelphia area interested in attending should email Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite (tony@act2.org) by Tuesday, October 20 to reserve their spot.

The workshop is called 'From THREAT to CHALLENGE: Understanding and Overcoming Audition Nerves & Performance Anxiety.'

The program reflects Act II Playhouse's commitment to investing in the professional development and long-term sustainability of the freelance theatre artists who make up the Philadelphia region's performing arts community.

'Most theatre professionals would have to pay out of pocket for professional development,' said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director of Act II Playhouse. 'We want to change that. Act II wants to invest in the growth and sustainability of the artists who make our theatre community possible.'

'I am so excited to bring this opportunity to the Philadelphia area,' said Munhall. 'I had such a memorable experience working there in the beginning of my career.'

Munhall brings a unique perspective to the work. After a decade performing on Broadway, during which time he appeared in Anastasia, Tootsie, Anything Goes, and Allegiance, he began exploring the physical and behavioral patterns affecting performers following repeated injuries.

His work with the Alexander Technique, functional breathing and stress physiology led him to develop a coaching practice focused on helping performers and other professionals better manage stress, change unhelpful patterns and build sustainable performance.

Habit Disruption was born out of his five-year break from performing and he has brought his professional training seminars to various organizations including Amazon, Canyon Ranch, Howard University, the University of Michigan and Vassar College.

More recently, Munhall has returned to the stage appearing in Damn Yankees (Arena Stage, Washington, D.C.).

Munhall's additional credits include performance work at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Encores!, the Boston Pops, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Golden Gate Theatre, as well as television appearances.

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