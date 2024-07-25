The No Name Pops to Present A PHILLY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The No Name Pops will present A Philly Holiday Spectacular, an afternoon of festive music and holiday cheer, taking place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Marian Anderson Hall, Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The NNP welcomes renowned conductor Na’Zir McFadden, who is a Philadelphia native and currently serves as assistant conductor of the Detroit Symphony. He is joined by Broadway and concert performers, the wife/husband team of Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready. Also gracing the stage will be our own No Name Pops Chorus, directed by the returning Dr. Andrew Kreckmann, and The St. Thomas Gospel Choir under the direction of Walt Blocker. And, of course – Santa, as no holiday show would be complete without this special guest!

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the NNP, is happy to present this holiday concert and said, "We look forward to presenting our own A Philly Holiday Spectacular this year, bringing the great spirit of the season to the audience and showcasing the incredible talent of our musicians, guest soloists, and two great choirs.”

Na’Zir McFadden, an American conductor and native of Philadelphia, is the Assistant Conductor and Phillip & Lauren Fisher Community Ambassador of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) under Music Director Jader Bignamini. He also directs the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra. He made his DSO subscription debut in the 2022-23 season and conducted the DSO’s Classical Roots program in March 2024. In the 23-24 season, he debuted with the North Carolina Symphony and New Mexico Philharmonic, returned to the Philadelphia Ballet and Orchestra 2001, and guest-covered as conductor with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. McFadden was named a 2024 TMC Conducting Fellow with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Other career highlights include performances with the Utah Symphony Orchestra and Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and a recording project with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago featuring Hilary Hahn. Previously, he was the inaugural Apprentice Conductor of the Philadelphia Ballet and the Robert L. Poster Conducting Apprentice of the New York Youth Symphony.

Nikki Renee Daniels is an acclaimed Broadway actress and concert soloist, recently portraying Lady Larken in Once Upon a Mattress at City Center Encores and Eve/Mama Noah in Children of Eden at Lincoln Center. She has played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton and Jenny in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Company. Her other credits include Broadway roles in The Book of Mormon, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, Anything Goes, Promises, Promises, and Lestat, performances in 1776 and The Secret Garden at Encores and David Geffen Hall, respectively, and regionally in many other productions. On television, Nikki has appeared in Billions, The Equalizer, Madam Secretary, and The Sound of Music: Live. As a concert soloist, she has performed with numerous symphony orchestras across the globe, including at Carnegie Hall. Nikki is also part of the Broadway Plus roster, offering virtual shout-outs, voice lessons, and VIP experiences.

Jeff Kready is a distinguished Broadway actor known for his versatile performances in major productions. He has starred in Tootsie as Max Van Horn, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder as Monty Navarro, and Billy Elliot the Musical as Tony. Kready made his Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Les Misérables, understudying the role of Jean Valjean, and appeared in the Broadway productions of Sunday in the Park with George and Company. Beyond Broadway, Kready has performed in numerous concerts, including with the Allentown Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, the Topeka Symphony, and the St. Louis Symphony, on several albums (including his wife’s debut album Home), and in regional theater productions. His television credits include appearances on The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, The Good Fight, Boardwalk Empire, and Elementary.

Tickets for A Philly Holiday Spectacular are priced between $51 and $121 and can be purchased July 26, 2024 and after at www.nonamepops.org.

Comments