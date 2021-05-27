Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TigerBear Productions Presents Harrison David Rivers' HOLD ME THE FORGOTTEN WAY

Consisting of seven brief audio monologues, Rivers' cycle explores intimate confessions made in public spaces about love and sex.

May. 27, 2021  

TigerBear Productions today announced the release of its digital micromonologue production of playwright Harrison David Rivers' hold me the forgotten way monologue cycle on June 16, 2021. Consisting of seven brief audio monologues, Rivers' cycle explores intimate confessions made in public spaces about love and sex.

TigerBear partnered with six remarkable queer theaters across the country, using this virtual moment to connect organizations through our shared mission to serve our queer communities and celebrate the talented artists across boundaries despite existing in separate geographies.

The partner theaters are San Francisco's New Conservatory Theater and Theatre Rhinoceros, Chicago's About Face Theatre, San Diego's Diversionary Theatre, Atlanta's Out Front Theatre, and NYC's TOSOS/The Other Side of Silence, and the monologues will be available online through December 31, 2021.

The micromonologues can be heard at tigerbearproductions.com/hold-me-the-forgotten-way free of charge beginning Wednesday June 16 and will be indexed on Spotify, Apple, and Google. A live listening party for the public with an interactive lobby will be held on Wednesday June 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT with artists from the teams attending virtually.

American playwright Harrison David Rivers is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award for his play the bandaged place (New York Stage & Film). He has received McKnight and Many Voices Jerome Fellowships, a Van Lier Fellowship, an Emerging Artist of Color Fellowship and residencies with the Bogliasco Foundation, the Siena Art Institute, the Hermitage, and Duke University. Rivers was the 2016 Playwright-in-Residence at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Sound designer and engineer Sara Witsch she/they) creates sound design and noise for a handful of other mediums including radio plays, podcasts, film, and other media. She is also co-artistic director at SoundPlay.Media, a collective exploring sound specific performance art and theater-focused media.

Producer and Director M. Graham Smith is an O'Neill/NNPN National Directing Fellow, an Oregon Shakespeare Festival FAIR Fellow and a proud Resident Artist at Crowded Fire Theatre in San Francisco.

TigerBear Productions is a media and entertainment production company started by Executive Director Jerome Joseph Gentes. Gentes is a software designer and live experience creator, writer, and producer.

Graphic designer Kay Reynolds of Madison, Wisconsin, created the project's visual design.


