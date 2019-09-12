The Palm Springs Comedy Festival Presents Selene Luna & Friends

Selene Luna, fresh off starring in her very first solo comedy special titled 'Selene Luna: Pretty Special' directed by none other than Margaret Cho and her role as the voice of Tía Rosita in Disney-Pixar's Academy Award & Golden Globe Award winning film 'COCO,' is teaming up with the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival to bring you the brightest comedic stars, both rising and established, from across the country and literally around the world!

Selene Luna is now a brand new full time resident in Palm Springs, having just recently moved here from Los Angeles this summer. Luna says "I absolutely love Palm Springs and loving the opportunity to team up with Paul Cruz and The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival as we bring the laughs monthly with my cast of well-known friends and rising stars on the comedy scene is a dream come true! There's going to be a spectacular and hilarious new show every month and unlike some other clubs we actually vet all of our comics so you will only see the best comics in all the Palm Springs area performing on a regular basis here at the Hotel Zoso Supper Club and you can have a great dinner too!"

Paul Cruz, Director of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, has known Selene Luna for a long time and saw the need for a real comedy club here in the desert that offered only quality vetted comedic talent. After Luna telling him that she was moving here, he immediately knew she would be the perfect host for the PSICF monthly comedy club at Hotel Zoso Supper Club. Cruz says "I knew we needed a real comedy club here in Palm Springs because there wasn't one and I knew Selene would be the best person to host the PSICF Comedy Club. I had gone to see Margaret (Cho) many times and got to know Selene more and more as she opened for Margaret for years. Selene is the real deal! Her resume and critical acclaim proves that. We are extremely excited to introduce the entire desert valley and all Palm Springs visitors to Selene Luna and we are excited to bring 'Selene Luna & Friends' monthly to the Hotel Zoso Supper Club. Every show will be completely brand new and you will NOT be disappointed! You can even get Roasted Chicken and...Steak Frittes!" He says with a laugh.

Selene Luna is an established presence in Hollywood with multiple roles in movies and TV shows such as ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap, Lionsgate's My Bloody Valentine 3D, and Margaret Cho's The Cho Show, the disabled Mexican-American actress has also broken ground as a featured burlesque dancer in five national tours of the undisputed Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese. Luna's most celebrated stand-up comedy credit has been opening for several of Margaret Cho's national tours. Last year, Luna, successfully produced, DON'T LAUGH AT US! A "Special" Comedians Comedy Special, the first-ever standup comedy show featuring an all-disabled line-up. Most recently, Luna, filmed in front of a live sold-out L.A. audience, 'Selene Luna: Pretty Special,' the World's First Female Little Person Stand-Up Comedy Special, directed by Margaret Cho.

Selene Luna & Friends is sure to add that unforgettable touch to your weekend or if you're visiting, to your overall Palm Springs experience. For tickets go to: https://www.Eventbrite.com/e/selene-luna-friends-appearing-monthly-at-hotel-zoso-palm-springs-tickets-71703145037

For More Info Visit: https://www.PalmSpringsComedyFest.com





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You