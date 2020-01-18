The McCallum Theatre Welcomes Back The Hilarious MozART GROUP With A Unique Blend Of Comedy And The Classics

The McCallum Theatre welcomes back the hilarious and talented MozART Group on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 8:00 pm. The four gentlemen of the MozART Group are well-educated instrumentalists who graduated from prestigious music academies in Poland-and decided to play classical music in a humorous way. MozART Group created a worldwide unique musical cabaret, combining classical music and comedy into a unique experience for young and old.

"We exist despite the sober formality of great concert halls, despite the boredom of classical musicians' life, despite fanatical lovers of classical music, despite fans of rock, rap, or pop who are afraid of classical music," the group says. "We treat our Muse with a humorous irony, and we're sure she will have nothing against it!"

The musicians of the MozART Group have been playing together since 1995. In the beginning, they presented short musical jokes on Canal Plus Television and made their debut in 1997 at the PAKA competition of young Polish cabaret acts in Krakow. Later that year, they presented their first cabaret program, "Mozart's Still Alive." Since then they have given concerts across Europe, North America and Asia. The quartet often performs with colleagues around the world, including shows with the mime Irek Krosny and the multitalented Bobby McFerrin. MozART Group frequently appears on televised concerts and international galas.

The quartet has garnered numerous prestigious prizes, including the Grand Prix of the XVIII Festival of Satire and Comedy in Lidzbark, the "Pingwin z brazu" (the Bronze Penguin)-the prize given by the cabaret community of Zielona Gora, an informal capitol of Polish cabaret-and two Golden Troughs at the RYJEK Festival in Rybnik.

In 2018, MozART Group toured North America, Asia and Europe. From October 2018 through January 2019, the quartet performed a 65-show residency at the Bobino Theatre in the heart of Paris.

Their latest DVD, Mozart Comes to Town, was released in December 2017.

www.mozartgroup.net

Tickets for this performance are priced at $68, $48 and $38. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories