THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Laguna Playhouse
Nick Clearley and Lauren Molina will lead the stripped-down concert with special guest stars including Blake McIver Ewing and Kirsten Vangsness.
Laguna Playhouse has announced the return of the popular Skivvies in their special show The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on Friday and Saturday, October 9th and 10th. Show times will be 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday with a matinee on Saturday at 2:00 pm.
The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a literally 'stripped -down' version of 1973 cult musical features the musical duo of Nick Clearley and Lauren Molina. Molina and Clearley will lead this fun concert presentation which features reimagined arrangements of songs from the Richard O'Brien musical. The duo will be joined by special guest stars: Blake McIver Ewing, Gnosis, Hernando Umana, Jason Michael Snow, Jonnie Rhinehart, Kirsten Vangsness, Lauren Elder and Sade Ayodele.
During the pandemic, The Skivvies recorded their debut album, "The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show," available in stores and streaming on all platforms. The current revival of the musical is playing on Broadway at Studio 54 and was nominated for a 2025 Tony Award. The Skivvies received the 2024 Broadway World Award for Best Musical Comedy Show in NYC.
The Skivvies previously appeared to sold out audiences at Laguna Playhouse. They joined together in 2012 after building a huge online following. Molina and Clearley originally met in 2003 and both come with extensive musical theatre backgrounds; Molina appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd and Rock of Ages and Clearley starred in several national tours.
Get your tickets now at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.Tickets start at $55.00. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.
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