Review: THE SHAWSHANK RESEMPYION at Desert TheatreWorks
The Desert TheatreWorks production of The SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is thoroughly engaging and engrossing.
Even if you saw the1994 film of the same title, the live production at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio will allow you to experience a palpable connection to this group of hopeless, imprisoned men. The script is well written, and under the astute direction of Artistic Director Lance Philips, the cast of twelve brings an energy to the play that heightens the five senses. These prisoners are not "good" men wrongfully accused and convicted--well, perhaps one of them is--but human beings treated almost like animals in a high security prison which most of them will never leave. You might not like them, but you can empathize. Every once in a while they reveal their humanity and sense of humor and tightly strung emotions. The production runs through Octobr 5.
First, I say bravo to Lance Philips for transforming twelve individual actors into a well-oiled ensemble. That achievement was essential to the piece. When Lance mentioned that there are 27 scenes in the two acts, I was amazed by the number. The scene changes were seamless.
Technically, the set design and lighting successfully established and maintained the mood. The play was performed in the DTW Black Box venue, which has limited performing space. However, it never seemed congested or crowded. Fight scenes were beautifiully choreographed.
I was impressed by the acting. Each character had a distinctive personality. Rather than call out individuals, I can say they all did a great job and their performances were convincing: Andrew Weiss (Andy Dufresne), Jarrel Taylor, Jr. (Red), Ron Young (Warden Stammas), Shel Safir (Brooksie), John Hadley (Hadley), Maddox Philips (Tommy), D. Wesley Spencer (Dawkins), Eric "Milo" Milosevich (Rico), Stephem Blackwell (Bogs), Kevin Mann (Rooster), Adam Hadley (Entwistle), Frank Catale (Pinky/Cook).
For more imnformation and tickets, please visit dtworks.org or call (760) 980-1455.
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