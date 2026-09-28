Review: THE SHAWSHANK RESEMPYION at Desert TheatreWorks

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Even if you saw the1994 film of the same title, the live production at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio will allow you to experience a palpable connection to this group of hopeless, imprisoned men. The script is well written, and under the astute direction of Artistic Director Lance Philips, the cast of twelve brings an energy to the play that heightens the five senses. These prisoners are not "good" men wrongfully accused and convicted--well, perhaps one of them is--but human beings treated almost like animals in a high security prison which most of them will never leave. You might not like them, but you can empathize. Every once in a while they reveal their humanity and sense of humor and tightly strung emotions. The production runs through Octobr 5.

First, I say bravo to Lance Philips for transforming twelve individual actors into a well-oiled ensemble. That achievement was essential to the piece. When Lance mentioned that there are 27 scenes in the two acts, I was amazed by the number. The scene changes were seamless.

Technically, the set design and lighting successfully established and maintained the mood. The play was performed in the DTW Black Box venue, which has limited performing space. However, it never seemed congested or crowded. Fight scenes were beautifiully choreographed.

I was impressed by the acting. Each character had a distinctive personality. Rather than call out individuals, I can say they all did a great job and their performances were convincing: Andrew Weiss (Andy Dufresne), Jarrel Taylor, Jr. (Red), Ron Young (Warden Stammas), Shel Safir (Brooksie), John Hadley (Hadley), Maddox Philips (Tommy), D. Wesley Spencer (Dawkins), Eric "Milo" Milosevich (Rico), Stephem Blackwell (Bogs), Kevin Mann (Rooster), Adam Hadley (Entwistle), Frank Catale (Pinky/Cook).

For more imnformation and tickets, please visit dtworks.org or call (760) 980-1455.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 12 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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