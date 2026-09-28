DIVE BAR to Make World Premiere at CASA 0101 Theater

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CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere of DIVE BAR, written by Chris Banda, directed by Miguel Angel Delgado, starring Vance Valencia, Martín Morales, Gilbert Reynoso, Oscar T. Basulto and Arezu Tavkoli. Performances will be given for four weeks at CASA 0101 Theater in the Gloria Molina Auditorium, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033 from October 9 – November 1, 2026.

In DIVE BAR, a rest stop for the soul, as police helicopters circle outside of Vee’s Bar in the Boyle Heights, following a nearby shooting, a mysterious old man matching the description of “A Person Of Interest” walks into the bar prompting intense speculation among the patrons inside. As the truth about the stranger unfolds, everyone in the bar is thrust into a fight for their lives.

Chris Banda, the Playwright of DIVE BAR, said: “I’ve always wanted to write a Twilight Zone-style story, inspired by Rod Sterling’s signature twists. I channeled my own existential questions into these characters as they faced similar struggles. Basically, writing is cheaper than therapy.”

Miguel Angel Delgado, Director of DIVE BAR, said, “I’m excited to bring this new theater piece to the stage. Chris Banda has created a phenomenal script that will thrill audiences on multiple levels in this suspenseful and charming play.”

Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “Chris Banda is an important emerging voice on the theater scene and I am thrilled to have our audiences discover his talent for playwriting and wit. DIVE BAR will keep our theatergoers on the edge of their seats.”

Emmanuel Deleage, Producer of DIVE BAR and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “Chris Banda has written a gem of a play in DIVE BAR. Multiple currents criss-cross below apparently normal waters at Vee’s Bar in Boyle Heights. With this engaging work full of entangled storylines, CASA 0101 is very proud to present a strong and emergent Los Angeles writer with a refreshing voice and a real message to its stage.”

DIVE BAR will be presented for four weeks on Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from October 9 – November 1, 2026. A Discounte Preview will be presented on October 8, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The cast of DIVE BAR includes: Vance Valencia (of Boyle Heights) as Mr. Smith, Martín Morales (of Silver Lake, CA) as Charlie, Gilbert Reynoso (of Alhambra, CA) as Goose, Oscar T. Basulto (of Boyle Heights) as Willie and Arezu Tavakoli (of Hollywood, CA) as Sam.

The production team for the World Premiere production of DIVE BAR includes: Josefina López (of Silver Lake, CA) Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA) Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Chris Banda (of West Covina, CA) Playwright; Miguel Angel Delgado (of South Gate, CA) Director, Sound Designer and CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; César Rentana-Holguín (of Northridge, CA) Set Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Tony Iniguez (of West Covina, CA) Costume Designer; Audrey Szot (of Pico Robertson, CA) Props Designer; Gabrielle Maldonado (of Los Angeles, CA) Music Supervisor; Rigo Tejeda (of Whittier, CA) Stage Manager; Julius Bronola (of Los Angeles, CA) Assistant Stage Manager, Wardrobe Assistant; Jimena Jimenez-Barerra (of Boyle Heights) Assistant Stage Manager; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Key Art Director and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Karla Melendez (of East Los Angeles, CA) Program Administrator; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Oscar Basulto (of the Boyle Heights) Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant/Foyer Designer; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 18 Hrs 33 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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