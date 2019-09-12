THE MOD SQUAD Variety Show Comes To Stage At Arthur Newman Theater

The Mod Squad Variety Show features 3 top Palm Springs Entertainers - each a star on their own; Jeff Stewart, Francesca Amari, and Wayne Abravanel on piano and vocals.

The show is full of fun, laughs, audience interaction and great songs from Mid-Mod Pop to The Rat Pack, to Show Tunes and lots more This show has been showing to standing room only audiences at Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs for the last few years. Come and see them here on our big stage!

Tickets for the show are sold only at the door. $15 cash only and doors open at 1 pm with open seating at 1:30 pm and showtime is 2 pm. The Arthur Newman Theater is located in the Joslyn Center at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert, CA.





