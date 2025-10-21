Sutton Foster, Lea Salonga and More Set for McCallum Theatre 25/26 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The McCallum Theatre will launch its 25/26 Best of Broadway Series this November! The season will feature everything from Tony Award-winning divas to a hilarious musical about corn (yes, corn!) and even a sneak peek at the Grinch’s holiday mischief.

Sutton Foster — NOVEMBER 12

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster hits the McCallum stage on November 12. Beloved for her high-energy turns in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie, Foster recently lit up Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in The Music Man — and millions of TV fans fell in love with her in the hit series “Younger”. Expect a night of powerhouse vocals, charm, and signature Broadway sparkle from one of the industry’s most versatile stars.

Lea Salonga — NOVEMBER 14

Then, on November 14, the one and only Lea Salonga graces the desert with her world-renowned voice. From her Tony-winning role as Kim in Miss Saigon to becoming the singing voice of Disney royalty — Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) and Fa Mulan (Mulan, Mulan II) — Salonga is a true international treasure. Fresh off Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in London and on Broadway, she brings her warmth, wit, and stunning vocals to the McCallum for one unforgettable evening. Bonus: expect a taste of her brand-new holiday album, “Sounding Joy”.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS — NOVEMBER 2–3

Before Broadway magic takes the stage, the McCallum plays host to a behind-the-scenes Broadway treat: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical will use our theatre as its official rehearsal and tech home base before launching its national tour. That means Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and Coachella Valley audiences get an early holiday gift — the very first public performances of the brand-new touring production on November 2 and 3. It’s holiday cheer with a mischievous twist — perfect for kids from one to ninety-two!

SHUCKED — NOVEMBER 25–30 A THANKSGIVING CORNY TREAT!

And to wrap up the month (and maybe your belly from laughing), it’s the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy SHUCKED, playing November 25–30. Set in the delightfully quirky town of Cob County, where everything revolves around corn, Shucked is a side-splitting, heartwarming show that blends country charm with big-city sass. With a clever, pun-packed script by Tony nominee Robert Horn and an irresistibly catchy score by Grammy Award winners Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, this show is pure joy — and pure people-pleasing Broadway fun.

AND THAT’S JUST THE BEGINNING!

The McCallum’s Broadway lineup continues through the season with blockbuster hits including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, plus star-studded concerts from Patti LuPone, Alan Cumming, and Christine Ebersole. The McCallum Theatre is now a member of The Broadway League.