SINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS IV Comes to Desert Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now available for Desert Ensemble Theatre's (DET) annual benefit gala, Singing with the Desert Stars IV at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on Friday, October 10.

As previously announced in April, DET celebrates its 15th and final season in 2025–26. This will be audiences' last chance to experience this one-of-a-kind special event. With only 130 seats available, this evening is expected to sell out quickly.

This popular event raises funds for DET's Technical Theatre Internship and Scholarship Program. Since its founding in 2011, DET has awarded $39,250 in scholarship support to high school students moving on to higher education. A final round of scholarships will be awarded in May 2026.

In this fun, fast-paced singing competition, popular local professional singers perform a number and also mentor distinguished community volunteers to perform a song of their choice with verve and polish. The winner will be determined by the audience. All tickets include a pre-and post-performance reception at the theatre.

This year's coaches include Broadway veterans Tim Ewing and Leslie Tinnaro; local musical theatre star Tod Macofsky (Desert Theatricals, PS Underground); and popular Desert singers Darci Daniels (The Purple Room), Bonnie G (PS Cultural Center's “Razzle Dazzle”) and Kim Schroeder Long (PS Underground, Revolution Stage Company).

Putting their voices on the line for DET's arts education mission are: writer, producer and educator Jerome Joseph Gentes; entrepreneur and brand strategist Stacie Hedges; Cathedral City Communications & Events Manager Ryan Hunt; writer and social services professional Corey Roskin; KGAY 106.5 and 92.1 FM morning host John Taylor; and Jane Voigts, pastor of United Methodist Church in Palm Springs and a professional improv/stand-up comedian.

They will be joined by DET Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, director and host for the evening; music director Chip Prince, 22-year veteran of Broadway and national tours; and marketing specialist Andrea Carter, winner of last year's event.