Review: FOREVER PLAID at Palm Canyon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palm Canyon Theatre is currently showcasing a delightful production of "Forever Plaid," running weekends through May 18th. Directed and choreographed by the talented Eric Stein-Steele, this lively musical is a nostalgic homage to the close-harmony "guy groups" of the 1950s, and it offers a thoroughly enjoyable experience for audiences of all ages.

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

The show opens with a charming premise: The Plaids, a quartet of singers not known much beyond playing the guild halls and celebrations of their little home town, are on their way to their first big gig out of town, when their lives were cut short by a tragic accident involving a bus of Catholic school girls on their way to see The Beatles live on the Ed Sullivan Show (Ironically another all male quartet that would close the book on the style of music The Plaids revere). While the bus was unscathed and made their destination, the hapless foursome find themselves in a “halfway place between time and space”, but are finally granted the opportunity to perform the concert they never got to give in life. This ethereal one-night-only performance is brought to life by a stellar cast, featuring Jimmy Ashmore as Smudge, Steve Giboney as Francis, Raul Valenzuela as Sparky, and Nathan Wilson as Jinx. Each performer brings their own unique flair to the stage, creating a harmonious blend of personalities and voices that capture the spirit of the era.

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

During the course of this 83 minute intermission-less romp, the lads never get a break, careening from one song to another, with vaudevillian panache for miles. Valenzuela’s Sparky carries a lot of the motion mania, whether it is getting tangled in the world’s longest microphone cord, trying to keep his brother singers on task or mugging for the audience whenever possible, his comedic and vocal prowess were on full display here. Giboney came though as the wide eyed believer of the cast, still enamored of the music even after having in the deep freeze for over half a century in the disincorporated void between life and afterlife. His mega watt grin and energy lit up the room. Mousey Smudge, as played by Ashmore, ping-pongs between chronic nosebleeds (who knew you could still have epistaxis without a circulatory system?) and anxiety attacks. With a little confidence, though, the audience was treated to Ashmore’s belting bari-tenor to full effect. Wilson’s Jinx was a terrific foil for the other three, the quirky “odd man out” with his dyspeptic demeanor. I particularly loved his “sash correction” during “Scotland the Brave”; it brought the house down. By far, my favorite part of the show (and there are lots of terrific moments) has to be the full speed “Ed Sullivan Show” montage acted out during “Lady of Spain”. The breakneck speed of bringing all the characters from that great American institution so ingraining in the memory of those “of a certain age”, was still hilarious whether you knew who they were or not!

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

Under the expert musical direction of Chuck Peery, who also accompanies on piano, the vocal harmonies are impressively tight, a hallmark of the original "Forever Plaid" score. Peery's skillful guidance ensures that each note is pitch-perfect, and the chemistry among the four leads is palpable. The accompaniment is further enriched by Larry Holloway on bass and Jim Watson on drums, who provide a lively and supportive rhythm section that complements the singers beautifully. The audience interactive bit with “Heart & Soul” was very nicely done, a timeless bit of play that anyone who has ever had a piano lesson will remember.

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

Joyanne Tracy's scenic design sets the perfect backdrop for this whimsical tale, capturing the essence of a bygone era with a simple yet effective set while the lighting design by J.W. Layne adds a touch of magic to the performance, enhancing the ethereal theme with creative use of light and shadow. Derik Shopinski's costume design is another highlight, with each ensemble accurately reflecting the mid-century style that defines the Plaids' aesthetic. Nick Edwards' projection designs are spot-on, adding an extra layer of whimsy and nostalgia that complements the storyline perfectly.

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

"Forever Plaid" at the Palm Canyon Theatre is a joyful celebration of music and camaraderie. Eric Stein-Steele's direction and choreography breathe life into the production, ensuring that every moment on stage is filled with energy and charm. The cast's dynamic performances and the exceptional musical accompaniment make for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Photo courtesy of Maile Kelin Photography

This production of "Forever Plaid" is a must-see for anyone looking to escape into a world of harmony and humor. With its perfect blend of music, comedy, and nostalgia, the show offers a heavenly experience that will leave audiences smiling long after the final curtain call.

The production runs Thursday May 15 at 7pm, Friday May 16 & Saturday, May 17 at 8pm and Sunday May 18 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased ONLY at palmcanyontheatre.net or by calling the box office at (760) 323-5123. The theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

Palm Canyon Theatre closes out their 2024-25 season slate:

Falsettos (July 11 – 20, 2025) Central to the musical are the themes of Jewish identity, gender roles, and gay life in the 70s/80s. The story centers on Marvin, who has left his wife to be with a male lover and struggles to keep his family together. The first act explores the impact his relationship has had on his family. The second act explores family dynamics that evolve as the extra-marital relationship continues.

They have announced their 2025-26 season slate here:

Reader Reviews