Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Makes A Delightful Comeback

SPECIAL TO BWW BY JUNE AUGUST

Skilled puppeteers who create a realistic world with only their voices, arms, and intention have always amazed me. The manipulators in a welcome reprise of Avenue Q, now playing through February 23 at Revolution Stage Company in Palm Springs, are no exception. And the cast of live performers further enhances the production. Curtain to curtain, it is entertaining and funny.

Since its off-Broadway debut in 2003, Avenue Q has been scrutinized for dealing with sensitive adult issues in the guise of a children’s show. Social issues such as sexuality, prejudice, relationships, career insecurity, and internet pornography might be eyebrow-raising to some, though-provoking to others. The success of the show (music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx; book by Jeff Whitley based on a Lopez and Marx concept) is due to framing the themes as a parody to the PBS series Sesame Street.

Having enjoyed last season’s award-winning production, I wondered whether the new cast members would compare to those in last season’s hit. Kudos to Director James Owens for his excellent casting once again. The logistics on that stage were almost balletic: enter, cross, counter, exit. Although it sometimes looked crowded, it all worked. As a tribute to the new and veteran manipulators, your work was masterful. After the first few minutes, you seemed to disappear. The colorful set and fine performances distracted me from a few lighting glitches.

The live performers were spot on. Over the years, I’ve become an Alisha Bates (Gary Coleman) groupie, No matter where she performs, she never disappoints. Neither do Candace Coe (Kate Monster), Samuel Moffatt (Rod), Christine Michele (Christmas Eve), Koby Queenen (Nicky), and Kathy McDaniel (Nancy the Slut and Thistletwat). Even though I’m not as familiar with the names of other cast members, they were all impressive. I have a feeling that Coachella Valley audiences will be seeing more of them soon. Imani De Leon (Second Hand/Bad Idea Bear); Joseph Portoles (Princeton); Jacob Sample (Brian).

Since Avenue Q won the 2004 Tony for Best Musical, a great deal has been written about the show online. For more information about the current run: www.revolutionstagecompany.com

