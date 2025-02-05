Previews: HONKY TONK ANGELS at Desert Theatreworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honky Tonk Angels is a high-energy jukebox musical review set at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, where the fictional country girl group, the Honky Tonk Angels, reunites for an unforgettable concert. Featuring a live band in true Grand Ole Opry style, this heartwarming and hilarious show celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, and country music’s greatest hits.

Featuring Songs You’ll Love

“Stand by Your Man”

“9 to 5”

“Harper Valley PTA”

“Delta Dawn”

“Coal Miner’s Daughter”

And many more classic country favorites!

Honky Tonk Angels is more than just a musical—it’s a celebration of friendship, empowerment, and chasing your dreams, all set to a soundtrack of country’s greatest hits. It’s the perfect evening out, whether you’re a longtime country fan or just looking for a heartwarming and fun night at the theater.

? Tickets are on sale now, and they’re going fast! Don’t miss your chance to join the fun.

Starring Doe Senemakitta (Sue Ellen), Kristin Carmella (Darlene) & Tesla Roose (Angela). Running weekends January 25 through March 30th. Tickets are available at dtworks.org.

