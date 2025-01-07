Previews: A VERY SORDID WEDDING at Palm Canyon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palm Canyon Theatre is headed back to Winters, Texas – this time for A Very Sordid Wedding. Del Shores wrote the sequel, originally as a movie, to his highly successful Sordid Lives.

The story takes audiences to 2015, seventeen years after Peggy tripped over G.W.’s wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives. Set in a very conservative town, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the questions, bigotry and the fallout of what happens when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it. Bigoted “religious freedom,” marriage equality and cultural acceptance are all explored with Del Shores’ trademark approach to using comedy and his much-beloved Sordid Lives characters to deal with these important social issues and the very real process of accepting your family for who they are instead of who you want them to be.

A talented PCT cast includes Noah Wahlberg as Ty, Larry Martin as Brother Boy, Denise Strand as Dr. Eve, Erin Shull as Latrelle, Michele Davis as Sissy, Mary Ewing as LaVonda, Christine Tringali-Nunez as Noleta, Morgana Corelli as Juanita, Dan Graff as GW, David Brooks as Wardell, Nick Edwards as Odell, JoBeth Henry as Vera Lisso, Adam Hieter as Edna Jean, Bryan Kreisinger Denk as Wilson, Rob Kreisinger Denk as Billy Joe, Sam Martinez as Kyle, Timothy Rathke as Greta, Tim Steele as Jimmy Ray, Ron Coronado as Roger and Gina Zollman as Nurse Sample.

The show is directed by Eric Stein-Steele. Costuming is by Derik Shopinski, with some of the costumes coming from Shore’s own collection, worn in the movie by such icons as Leslie Jordan, Caroline Rhea, Bonnie Bedelia, Dale Dickey and Ann Walker. Prop Master Marsha Berry has the privilege of incorporating some of the movie’s set pieces as well. Set design is by Eric Stein-Steele, lighting design is by JW Layne with projections by Nick Edwards.

Fridays: January 17, January 24 - 8:00pm

Saturdays: January 18, January 25 - 8:00pm

Sundays: January 19, January 26 - 2:00pm

Thursday: January 23 - 7:00pm

Comments