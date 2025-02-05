Previews: MY FAIR LADY at Palm Canyon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the charm, wit, and music of one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals as My Fair Lady graces the stage at Palm Canyon Theatre from February 7 through March 2, 2025.

My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is a masterful adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, which tells the transformative story of Eliza Doolittle (Se Layne), a spirited Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins (Mark Almy), a linguistics professor determined to turn her into a “proper lady.” The beloved and award-winning musical includes the timeless songs, “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

Directed and choreographed by Derik Shopinski, with musical direction by Steven Smith, the production features an exceptional cast including Se Layne as Eliza Doolittle, Mark Almy as Henry Higgins, and Sheldon Safir as Colonel Pickering. Glenn Liggett takes on the comedic role of Alfred P. Doolittle, with Noah Wahlberg portraying the lovesick Freddy Eynsford Hill, Amanda Burr as Mrs. Pearce, Linda Mack Bereven as Mrs. Eynsford Hill and Elissa Landi as Mrs. Higgins. The ensemble includes PCT favorites Neil Badham, Alan Berry, Michele Davis, Jackson Enzler, Thelma Irvine, Darin MacLeod, John Rathgeb, Denise Rooney, Fiona Sarchett, Colleen Walker, Lisa Walters, and Sanai Wright, adding vibrancy to the bustling streets of London. Set and lighting designs are by J.W. Layne along with projections by Nick Edwards and props designed by Joyanne Tracy.

My Fair Lady runs at Palm Canyon Theatre from February 7-March 2. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. My Fair Lady is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

