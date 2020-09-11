Palm Springs Unified School District Students Present FRONT ROW CENTER, a Televised Musical Show Featuring Jason Graae

FRONT ROW CENTER will debut at 6:30 p.m Sept. 13 on KESQ-TV.

Palm Springs Life Magazine has reported that students from Palm Springs Unified School District's four high schools will be taking part Front Row Center, a televised half-hour musical show featuring Broadway performer Jason Graae and more.

"They remind me of why I got into the business in the first place," Graae shared. "They all take it so seriously. They're so talented, and they just have such passion."

Front Row Center will debut on September 13 at 6:30 on KESQ-TV and run for the next 14 weeks culminating in an hour-long, holiday show finale on December, 20.

David Green, founder and artistic director of MTU, which partners with the PSUSD Foundation shared:

"Half of our students' education in MTU is really classroom education, where they are learning the tools with the Broadway veterans as their teachers...And then the other half for us is live performance and putting those skills into practice.We do three main stage musicals a year. With that gone (due to the pandemic), and not knowing long that will be gone, I thought it was the right time to pitch the TV show."

The first episode of the show will repeat on Monday, September 21, and the second episode will air September 27. In addition to Graae, Teri Bibb and David Engel will also be featured in upcoming episodes.

