Open Space Arts Announces Cast And Team For LIGHT SWITCH, Opening September 13

Open Space Arts has announced casting for its season opener, LIGHT SWITCH, the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Henry, an autistic gay man, and his journey toward love and acceptance over the span of twenty years.

Director Michael D. Graham’s cast of five will include Phillip Andrew Monnett (Henry), Henry DelBello (Roggie), Hilary Hensler (Marian), Dylan McCumber (Aaron, Ken, Other Guy), and Peter Manuel Young (Joseph). Serving on the production team are Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Director), Rick Paul (Set Design), Justin Walker (Lighting Design), Eric Addis (Costume Design), Alex Kingsley (Sound Design), and David Zak (Producer).

LIGHT SWITCH is by Dave Osmundsen, an autistic gay writer. The play premiered in 2022 at the Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, a Providence, Rhode Island company with a mission to serve neurodiverse actors and playwrights and audiences, including those with sensory concerns. LIGHT SWITCH will open to the public and the press on Friday, September 13 and play through September 29, 2024.

Tickets

Performances are at Open Space Arts’s hyper-intimate 20-seat theater at 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Individual play tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA members. OSA memberships, for $10 a month, offer discounted tickets to plays and in person film screenings, and free access to streaming shorts and mid length films. Individual tickets to LIGHT SWITCH are on sale now at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/LIGHT-SWITCH.

