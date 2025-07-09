LOBBY HERO Comes to Long Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Lobby Hero, we meet Jeff, the luckless midnight-shift security guard in a Manhattan high-rise apartment building and his supervisor William. Jeff was kicked out of the Navy and is deeply in debt to loan sharks. William, strict, yet caring, tries to help Jeff get his life together. Into this dynamic come two cops, rookie Dawn, and overbearing Bill, who are investigating a murder. In this setting, these ordinary individuals are capable of both great good and significant harm.

As the plot unfolds, we learn William's brother is a suspect in the murder case. Dawn has a crush on her partner Bill who is having an affair with a woman who lives in the apartment building. Jeff has a crush on Dawn, who is attracted to Bill and has absolutely no interest in Jeff. As conflicts escalate, the characters' secrets and lies begin to unravel, leading to tension and confrontations.

Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse, noting the stereotypes and intricacies of human behavior, says, “Kenneth Lonergan's brilliant script examines racial bias that is inherent in America's justice system and sexism in law enforcement with nuance and humor.

“All of the characters find themselves in situations that test their morals and are often motivated by a mix of noble and selfish impulses.”

Carl daSilva was selected to direct the show. Previous Playhouse shows directed by daSilva include The Pillowman, Fences, Death of a Salesman, and The Graduate. Lonergan is among daSilva's favorite playwrights and he considers it an honor be the show's director.

Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director said, “There's a reason this play has received so many awards and nominations. It handles difficult situations and topics with laugh-out-loud lines delivered by four outstanding actors.”

The four-person cast is a half-and-half mix of returning and debuting performers. Returning actors are Trevor Hart as Jeff and Brandon Prado as Bill. Making their debuts are Ashley O'Connor as Dawn and Nate Memba as William.

﻿

“It's a perfect summer show, it's funny, & thought-provoking,” said Madison. “Buy a ticket, you'll be glad you did!”

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Preview Thursday, July 17th- community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5

Ten Dollar Preview Friday, July 18th - Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception on Saturday July 19th- Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH