Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey & More Set for The Dinah 2025 Lineup

After nearly three decades of shaping queer culture, Mariah Hanson, founder and producer of The Dinah, is taking her final bow. For her grand finale, Hanson is pulling together one of the most diverse lineups in the festival's history, including L Word legends Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, returning icon Princess Nokia, dance music trailblazer Crystal Waters, breakout alt-pop star SkyDxddy, and fan favorites Xana and Mariah Counts. The weekend promises a mix of unforgettable performances, emotional reunions, and once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Moennig and Hailey will headline Saturday's legendary Pool Party, signing their new book So Gay for You and surprising fans with a special appearance during the evening show. Friday night belongs to Princess Nokia, returning with her signature energy and fierce fashion following the release of her 7th studio album, Girls.

Crystal Waters brings the heat on Saturday night, celebrating her legacy as one of dance music's most enduring voices, while SkyDxddy takes the stage with the bold, emotional edge that's earned her over 150 million streams.

Emerging queer artists like Nikki Holland, Icey.Xo, Velvet Dive, and Only1 Theory inject fresh fire into the pool party sets, joined by powerhouse DJs and hosts Rose Garcia and Kaycee Clark (CBS's Big Brother, MTV's The Challenge).

More than a festival, The Dinah has long been a movement - a space where joy, identity, and music converge. And this year, Hanson's swan song isn't just a goodbye - it's a celebration of the family she's built and the legacy she leaves behind.