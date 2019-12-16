Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Palm Springs:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Musical(Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Playl (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress - Musical (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress - Play (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress- Musical (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Production
Hunter LaSalle - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 25%
Christian Quevedo - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 19%
Van Angelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 16%
James Hormel - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 20%
Vincent Ortega - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 20%
Ryan Holmes - BIG RIVER - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Sean Timothy Brown - ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 41%
Jonathan Hatsios - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%
Richard Marlow - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%
Charles Herrera - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 35%
Chuck Yates - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 25%
Jacob Samples - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 18%
Brianna Erb - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 22%
Allegra Erickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 18%
Elizabeth Schmelling - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 10%
Alix Korey - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 30%
Victoria Patton - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 25%
Christine Triglav nunes - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 12%
Leanna Rodgers - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 34%
Bella Oden - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Desert Theatreworks 16%
Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 11%
Bonnie Gilgallon - GRACELAND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 35%
Robin McAlpine - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 16%
Yo Younger - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 16%
Anthony Nannini - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Palm Canyon Theatre 54%
Marella Sabio - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 46%
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 43%
Michelle Ditto - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 36%
Se Layne - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%
Frank Cazares - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 29%
Jenny Wentworth - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 27%
Frank Cazares, Jim Lapidus, Chuck Yates, Alan Denny - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 24%
David Green - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 27%
Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 22%
David Green - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 21%
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 40%
robbie wayne - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 22%
Luke Rainey - AVENUE Q - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%
Michael Pacas - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 15%
Daniela Ryan - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 14%
Rebecca Havely - BRIGH BEACH MEMOI - Indio PAC 13%
Rosemary Mallett - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 37%
Chuck Yates - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 29%
Dr. William J. Layne - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%
DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 23%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical theatre university 13%
RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - The desert rose playhouse 13%
PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 24%
DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 18%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 15%
Constance Gordy - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 43%
Constance Gordy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 40%
Constance Gordy - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 17%
Joshua Carr - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 35%
Jaci Davis - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 26%
Scott T. Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 10%
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 63%
THE DESERT OF LOVE - CV Rep 16%
CHANCE - CV Rep 11%
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 35%
MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 9%
THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 9%
THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 35%
GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 22%
THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 21%
Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 51%
Toby Griffin - METEOR SHOWER - Palm Canyon Theatre 49%
Bruce Weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 24%
Tom Valach - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 19%
JW Layne - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 18%
Don Amendolia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 22%
Steve Morgan - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 20%
Randy Doney - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 12%
Griffin Giboney - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 21%
Andrew Hunter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 16%
Anthony Nannini - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 11%
Garnett Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 47%
Alex Best - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 40%
Kelly Peak - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 13%
Larry Dyekman - PROOF - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 43%
Sean Timothy Brown - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 19%
Miguel Arballo - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 15%
Maglia Sabio - DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 28%
Elizabeth Schmelling - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 14%
Ceisley Jefferson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 12%
Bonnie Gilgallon - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 36%
Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Leanna Rodgers - THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 13%
Loni Ackerman - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 33%
Robin LaValley - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 26%
Dana Atkins - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 19%
Ashton Bolanos - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 32%
David Hobday - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 25%
Moira Wilke Whitaker - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 15%
EVITA - The McCallum Theater 100%
