Idyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café For OF ALL THE PEOPLE IN ALL THE WORLD

The unique exhibition will also run from February 6 - 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company Photo 3 Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Idyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café For OF ALL THE PEOPLE IN ALL THE WORLD

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts is pleased to present a special collaboration between its students and UK-based interactive theatre company, Stan's Cafe. Of All The People in All The World is an internationally-acclaimed performance installation that turns abstract human population statistics into emotionally gripping stories using grains of rice. The public is invited to view Idyllwild Arts iteration Of All The People in All The World at a Celebratory Reception on Friday, February 9 from 6 to 7.30pm, featuring InterArts students and Stan's Café founders, James Yarker and Graeme Rose. The free event takes place at the Parks Exhibition Gallery located on Idyllwild Arts stunning campus (52500 Temecula Road #38, Idyllwild, CA). The unique exhibition will also run from February 6 - 14, 2024.

Of All The People In All The World has toured the world since its inception in 2003, landing at top international venues, including The Kennedy Center in Washington DC and the World Financial Center in New York, adapting to the times and contexts in which it is found.

President of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, Pamela Jordan says: "We are thrilled to welcome Stan's Café to the Idyllwild Arts campus because this collaboration reflects many synergies between both organizations where the spirit of a Citizen Artist is the focus. This unique opportunity bolsters our ability to foster creative, innovative, curious, globally-minded problem solvers. I have no doubt that our students will be enriched and inspired by this experience and Stan's Café will be inspired by our talented, young artists and mountaintop village."

The rice is carefully measured to represent human population statistics. These statistics are drawn from the most reputable sources available. Each grain of rice equals one person and over a period of days, a team of performers carefully weigh out quantities of rice to represent a host of human statistics. These statistics are arranged in labelled piles, creating an ever-changing landscape of rice. Their juxtapositions can be moving, shocking, celebratory, witty and thought-provoking. That's it. This installation is that simple-and that elegantly complex.

Since its debut, Of All The People In All The World has used this deceptively straightforward concept to communicate statistics that are otherwise difficult if not impossible to grasp. After the performance the rice will be donated to charities and recycled.

Established in 1991 and based in Birmingham UK, Stan's Cafe is a group of artists from a variety of disciplines, but mostly theatre makers, working under the artistic direction of James Yarker. The company consists of an evolving team of long term collaborators and associated artists, the lineup changes according to the project being worked upon.

Artistic Director of Stan's Café, James Yarker says "We can't wait to collaborate with the young creatives at Idyllwild Arts Academy. The students will share with us their vision of the world, we will teach them how our show works and together we will research and make a wonderful new version of Of All The People In All The World".

For more information, visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Photo
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Ten actors and nine puppets (created by Laura Stearns) took Palm Springs by storm last night when Revolution Stage Company opened Avenue Q. The buzz is strong with this one and it’s all true.

2
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens Februar Photo
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

The world premiere of 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fein' by Christopher Demos-Brown opens on February 2 at Palm Beach Dramaworks. This ripped-from-the-headlines play explores the consequences of cancel culture.

3
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March Photo
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March

A philosopher once posited that “God is everywhere: sometimes you can even find him in church.” In playwright Samuel D. Hunter’s “must-see heartbreaker of a play” (The New York Times), A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, Divine compassion is found in a work-a-day back office in Idaho near the Canadian border where two broken men “find what connects us all and Holiness in humanity” (The Observer). 

4
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center Photo
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Deserted Films returns to the Historic Camelot Theatre (at the Palm Springs Cultural Center) Jan 21 - Feb 25 for a fun, winter-themed film series on the big screen culminating in a special screening of Dr. Zhivago (1965)… the first film to screen at the Camelot when it opened!  

More Hot Stories For You

Idyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café For OF ALL THE PEOPLE IN ALL THE WORLDIdyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café For OF ALL THE PEOPLE IN ALL THE WORLD
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2
The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's CaféThe InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble TheatreTHE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You