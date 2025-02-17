First-Ever 'Jazz Girls Day' To Take Place In California in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Registration is still open for Jazz Girls Day at Idyllwild Arts Academy -taking place from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, March 2, 2025 - an inspiring traveling masterclass that was founded by Dr. Colleen Clark in 2021 and is supported through her position at the University of South Carolina. Featuring masterclasses, jam sessions and a concert, the daylong clinic is free and open to all female identifying improvising musicians, middle school to high school aged (10-18 years old).

Since Jazz is historically a male-dominated genre, Jazz Girls Day is an important way to help bridge gender disparity for women in jazz through encouraging girls to learn jazz while also building a supportive community. Clark's initiative aims to inspire students across the country and-while it's already landed in many states from Arizona to Idaho- this will be the first time it lands in California amidst her ongoing vision to help cohost a USC Jazz Girls Day event in all 50 states by 2030. The future for women in jazz is important and Clark's program puts a spotlight on the disparity while repairing it.

There is no audition, and a healthy variety of experience levels are welcome! All participants can expect to learn and be challenged in a supportive environment. It is an open invitation to middle and high school girls for a day of masterclasses, connection, concert and jam session.

