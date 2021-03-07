Desert Art Center is Now Open in Palm Springs

The Desert Art Center - Coachella Valley's longest established at center - is once again opening its doors on Friday, March 5th, after almost 12 full months of closure. Gallery hours will be 11am to 3pm, Thursday through Sunday.

The newly renovated Gallery will open with a Spring Member's Show, featuring works by juried members in the traditional fine art mediums of acrylic and oil painting as well as photography, jewelry, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, mosaic and weaving.

Classes also resume in March, with most of the award-winning instructors ready to return to their regular teaching schedules. Please see the online class roster for details: https://www.desertartcenter.org/adult-classes.

The gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday weekly, from 11 am -3 pm. The Spring Show will end on May 2nd when another show will begin for the months of May and June.