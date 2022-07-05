Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRep's new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences.

In determining the 2022-23 Season, Karsten said "We really took our time to pursue works that remind us we are not alone and contain the personal experiences in life we all share, which in turn, allow us to carry on. Staying true to CVRep's mission of providing thought-provoking theatre of substance, while garnering interest for a diverse population is never just a challenge, but a mission. These five Tony Award winning shows fulfill that mission and give patrons a reason to be excited to come back to the Playhouse once again. I'm happy to say that we are now able to announce our full season of five shows." Starting in November, patrons will be able to see three plays and two musicals.

The Humans

by Stephen Karam

November 8 - 20, 2022

Winner of four Tony Awards, Stephen Karam's family drama is an absolute must see. As things go bump in the night, the angst and anguish of the middle class are shoved into the light in this uproarious, hopeful and heart-breaking play. Over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving, our characters navigate the delicate nuances of the quirky and hilarious, to the painful conflict of real family life. Join in this transformative 'goose-pimply chiller' of a play at CVRep and remember what it is to be human.

Fun Home

by Alison Bechdel, Book by Lisa Kron, Music by Jeanine Tesori

December 6-18, 2022

Winner of five Tony Award, including Best Musical, Fun Home is a musical adapted from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Follow Alison as she uncovers the secrets through three different ages in her life. Fun Home isn't just a coming-of-age or coming out story, but one that sets out to unravel the many mysteries of childhood through which we can all identify. Join CVRep as they take on this moving journey of acceptance in the wholly original American musical, Fun Home.

Dirty Blonde

by Claudia Shear

January 17-29, 2023

This hit comedy garnered five Tony Award nominations and tells the story that is as unlikely, outrageous and as fascinating as Mae West herself. Come see how this icon of the past connects two lonely fans who are brave enough to see Mae West as their personal hero and ultimately lead to a fresh, budding, funny and sometimes bizarre romance. So, do it right and be sure not to miss this unique theatrical performance; for as Mae West said, " You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."

Once

Book by Edna Walsh, Music by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, Based on the Motion Picture Written and Directed by John Carney

February 21 - March 5, 2023

Once is a love story reminding us of how the language of music is universal. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Once tells the story of Guy, an Irish songwriter who

spends his days fixing vacuums in the Dublin shop he runs with his father. While on the verge of giving it up altogether, along comes a girl who convinces Guy to believe in the power of his music and his love for the woman who inspired it. Through a ridiculous, heartfelt and powerful journey they scramble a motley crew of bar friends to record a demo album. Don't miss this beautiful retelling of love, music, and the courage to carry on.

Hand to God

by Robert Askins

March 28- April 9, 2023

Hand to God received five Tony Award nominations, including Best New Play. Tormented by feelings of lust and loss, an unhappy teenage boy tries to please his mother by performing with a puppet for her church ministry program. However, things get slightly out of hand and do not go according to plan. Tackling the nature of good and evil, Hand to God is a metaphor to getting to the crux of matters. Audience members should note that this dark comedy contains sexualized scenes, violence, profanity and puppet nudity.

While the State of California has loosened pandemic restrictions, CVRep's top priority will remain the well-being and safety of patrons, employees and volunteers. All CVRep staff and volunteers at performances will be fully vaccinated and will adhere to making protocols. Because COVID protocols continue to evolve, it is not clear what requirements will be in place for the 2022-23 Season. CVRep's current COVID protocol requires that all patrons, staff, volunteers, cast and crew remain masked. Performers on stage will be unmasked during the performance. To stay up to date with current requirements, restrictions and protocols, please visit cvrep.org/covid-19/

Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep) is an equity theater company, designated a Small Professional Theatre under the Actors' Equity Association. CVRep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide thought provoking theatre of substance. For additional information on CVRep, please visit their website at cvrep.org.