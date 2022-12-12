Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO is Coming to Palm Springs in August 2023
Corteo will be presented at the Coachella Valley Arena for 4 shows only from August 31st to September 3rd, 2023.
Corteo, one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Palm Springs, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats, and an atmosphere like never experienced before. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at the Coachella Valley Arena for 4 shows only from August 31st to September 3rd, 2023.
"We are thrilled to come and present one of our amazing shows in Palm Springs for the very first time. We look forward to presenting the Coachella Valley audience the world of Cirque du Soleil and discover Corteo" said Mike Newquist, President of Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil. "Guests of all ages will enjoy the unique story of Mauro the Dreamer Clown against a beautiful backdrop featuring our incredible acrobats."
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.
In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for Corteo in Palm Springs are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10 am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.
General on-sale starts December 19th at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 4, 2022
In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach Playhouse
November 28, 2022
In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.
Coachella Valley Repertory Presents Tony Award Best Musical FUN HOME
November 21, 2022
Broadway veterans, Leslie Tinaro (EVITA, MY FAIR LADY), Kristen Howe (ANNIE, JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT), and Victor Wallace (MAMMA MIA!) will star in the five-time Tony© Award-winning musical FUN HOME by Lisa Horn and Jeanine Tesori, at Coachella Valley Repertory.
Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshops
October 20, 2022
The 2023 Idyllwild Arts Summer Program for Kids & Teens provides arts instruction and experiences of the highest caliber to a diverse student population of all levels and abilities, ages 5 - 17. Summer 2023 will offer exciting new classes and the return of some favorites from years past.
Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges Exhibitions Open October 22
October 20, 2022
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville announced two new exhibitions on display from October 22, 2022 through April 30, 2023.