BWW Previews: MARTINI'S AND MOXIE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Martinis and Moxie is back! Palm Springs Point of View celebrates the comedy and music of Dean Martin, Dinah Shore and more at The Palm Springs Cultural Center

After a successful run in 2021, Martini's and Moxie is back for 2022 for a new collaboration.

This season, the show is based on The Dinah Shore Chevy Show (1956-1963) featuring the music of Dean Martin and a variety of guests including a few of Dean Martin's former Golddiggers.

Featuring music, comedy, and all-around high jinks, expect to be delighted with tales of days gone by, told by those who knew these two iconic mid-century stars with direct links to Palm Springs. Claudia Ried (Dinah Shore), Alan Kraemer (Dean Martin) anchor the show with Conrad Angel as your announcer.

Each show features a cocktail hour with the music of Palm Springs Piano Bar (Ried and Kraemer) followed by a variety hour at the historic Camelot Theater at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The lineup will switch up with every show, with "some of the biggest stars" as Dinah chats them up, and asks them to sing a song or two.

Check out the commercial produced and directed by Kellee McQuinn.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Show dates: February 16th, March 16th, April 16th, May TBD

For more about the show, Palm Springs POV and Palm Springs Piano Bar:

