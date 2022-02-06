Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: MARTINI'S AND MOXIE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

After a successful run in 2021, Martini's and Moxie is back for 2022 for a new collaboration.

Feb. 6, 2022  

Palm Springs Point of View celebrates the comedy and music of Dean Martin, Dinah Shore and more at The Palm Springs Cultural Center

This season, the show is based on The Dinah Shore Chevy Show (1956-1963) featuring the music of Dean Martin and a variety of guests including a few of Dean Martin's former Golddiggers.

Featuring music, comedy, and all-around high jinks, expect to be delighted with tales of days gone by, told by those who knew these two iconic mid-century stars with direct links to Palm Springs. Claudia Ried (Dinah Shore), Alan Kraemer (Dean Martin) anchor the show with Conrad Angel as your announcer.

Each show features a cocktail hour with the music of Palm Springs Piano Bar (Ried and Kraemer) followed by a variety hour at the historic Camelot Theater at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The lineup will switch up with every show, with "some of the biggest stars" as Dinah chats them up, and asks them to sing a song or two.

Check out the commercial produced and directed by Kellee McQuinn.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Show dates: February 16th, March 16th, April 16th, May TBD

For more about the show, Palm Springs POV and Palm Springs Piano Bar:

PSPOV Facebook

PSPOV You Tube

PSPOV Instagram

The Palm Springs Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 2007 by Palm Springs philanthropists Ric and Rozene Supple.
The Palm Springs Cultural Center incubates, produces and encourages arts and cultural programs in order to leverage the unique power of creativity to open minds, bridge what divides us, and discover what connects us.
Our programs include film festivals, farmers' markets, live performances, art installations and lecture series-all of which act as creative inspiration points-expanding our learning and building meaningful relationships with the people and the environment around us.
As an organization, The Palm Springs Cultural Center is also at the forefront of recognizing the interconnection between the cultural arts and food culture, and their combined importance to the vitality, collective consciousness and sustainability the community.

