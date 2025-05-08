An Evening with Academy Award Winner, George Chakiris Comes to Palm Springs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



George Chakiris, a triple-threat performer and son of Greek immigrants, is coming to the desert for an evening of “Clips and Conversation” at the REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY, Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7 pm. Chakiris will be interviewed by Los Angeles dance critic Debra Levine.

Best known for his Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning performance as “Bernardo” in West Side Story (1961), Chakiris’s grace and athleticism were emblematic of the Swinging '60s dance style. In ensuing decades, Chakiris led a distinguished acting career in film, theater, and television in America, Europe, and Japan. Our program assembles a selection of his sparkling film appearances drawn from West Side Story (1961) and Jacques Demy’s The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967), and television clips from “The Garry Moore Show” (1961), “The Dinah Shore Chevy Show” (1962), and “The Andy Williams Show” (1967). Samples of Chakiris's four albums recorded at Capitol Records will provide the evening's soundscape—taking us back to a simpler, sweeter time.

Revolution Stage Company salutes an extraordinary career of actor, singer and dancer George Chakiris in an exciting evening of clips and conversation on its stage.

Comments