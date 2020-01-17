AN EVENING WITH AMY GRANT is Coming to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today it will present An Evening with Amy Grant on Tuesday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30+ year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker. Tickets range in price from $49-$69 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).

Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" Pop singles, 17 "Top 40" Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You