The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL

This month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open its first production of its fifth season, 9 to 5 The Musical, music & lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick. The production will be staged at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (1051 Main Street, The Villages, FL).

9 to 5, the riotous musical comedy, is based on the 1980 movie of the same name and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Violet, Judy and Doralee are three coworkers who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. Set in the Rolodex era, these three woman smash the patriarchy in their work-place. This musical is a hilarious story of revenge, empowerment, and unlikely friendships.

Portraying Doralee Rhodes, is Actress Lauren Echausse. A true New Jersey Native, and a performer for over 16 years, Lauren received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Penn State University. In 2015, Lauren was nominated for the Papermill Rising Star Award for Little Sally in Urinetown! Lauren has appeared at the New London Barn Playhouse in iconic roles such as Sandy (Grease), Cheryl Ann (Catch Me If You Can), as well as Elle Woods (Legally Blonde). Of her performance in Legally Blonde, Kiran Pandey of Penn State News said, "Lauren Echausse exudes confidence as Elle, capturing the gutsy know-how that Reese Witherspoon brought to the character in the original movie while making the character fully her own." This will be Lauren's first time gracing The Studio Theatre's stage and she is looking forward to bringing some of Elle Woods to the role of Doralee: "Elle Woods actually parallels with Doralee in lots of ways: they are both strong female leads who are confident, smart, and effortlessly themselves. They pave the way for young women to be unapologetically authentic, brave, and open to feel and say things that are on their mind."

Hailing locally from Florida is Sara DelBeato, who plays Judy Bernly. Last seen on The Studio Theatre's stage as Louise in Always...Patsy Cline (Produced by Victory Productions). Sara was awarded the JazzFest USA 98 All-Star Award for her jazz vocals, and was featured in Downbeat Magazine highlighting her singing achievements. And you may even have caught her yodeling on American Idol. Barbara Fredrickson of the Tampa Bay Times has said of Sara: "Talk about star power...this gal has it." Just completing A Christmas Carol In Concert at freeFall Theatre Company, this native Floridian also shares useless trivia when she's nervous, just like her character Judy. Sara is beyond excited to help tell this story of strong, empowered women.

The cast also includes: Whitney Morse (Violet Newstead), Jason Bowen (Franklin Hart Jr.), Alyson Johnson (Margaret), Andrea Diaz (Maria), Brett Klock (Josh/Office Worker), Craig Smith (Dwayne/Office Worker), Dongwoo Kang (Joe), Indigo Leigh (Kathy/ Dance Captain), Lon Ward Abrams (Tinsworthy), Marissa Volpe (Roz Keith), Rachel Whittington (Missy/ Office Worker/U/S Doralee Rhodes/Judy Bernly), Sage Spiker (Dick/ Office Worker), Alec Speers (U/S Franklin Hart Jr./Tinsworthy/Dwayne), Autumn Encarnacion (U/S Missy/Kathy/Margaret/Maria), Heather Ard (U/S Violet Newstead/Roz Keith), and James Blaisdell (U/S Joe/Josh/Dick).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Director Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Choreographer Indigo Leigh, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Annie Trombo, Lighting Director/Designer David Krupla, Assistant Lighting Designer/Master Electrician Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Props Designer Haley Borodine, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager/Dramaturgy Stephanie Horn, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Lighting Programmer Omri Schwartz, Audio Engineer/Carpentry Luke Bezio, The Studio House Manager Grace Petty, The Sharon House Manager Heather Ard, as well as Literary Manager Rachel Whittington, Carpentry & Spotlight Tony Fairchild and David Bost, and Spotlight Chad Pavlovich.

The Musical Team is composed of Conductor Gary Powell, Keyboards: Jill Marrese and Sean Pollack, Electric/Acoustic Guitar Bill Neale, Electric Bass Steven Whipple, Drums/Percussion Rich Roeske, and Percussion/Violin Ryan Loeckel.

The show runs January 26 - March 6, 2021.

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799