SWEAT By Lynn Nottage Opens Next Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse

Lynn Nottage's Sweat gives us characters filled with the good and the bad and asks us to reflect on our own views and the views of others.

Mar. 4, 2021  

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage runs at Lake Worth Playhouse, March 12-21.

This poignant Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes a look at the de-industrial revolution through the lens of a history play, but also delves into the issues of today: the economy, immigration, race-relations in America, and politics. Lynn Nottage's Sweat gives us characters filled with the good and the bad and asks us to reflect on our own views and the views of others.

Nottage never tells us who's right or who's wrong, but always shows us who's human. Keenly observed and often surprisingly funny-but ultimately heartbreaking-the work traces the roots of a tragedy with both forensic psychological detail and embracing compassion.

For tickets visit: https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/bbscurrent/


