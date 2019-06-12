Riverside Theatre is Bringing Ugly Back with SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR.

Riverside Theatre for Kids presents the beloved Oscar-winning animated film Shrek live on stage on June 21 and 22, 2019.

Based on a fairytale picture book by William Steig, Shrek, the movie, became one of the most successful films of 2001 and spawned three sequels and a Broadway musical with music by Tony Award Winner Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek, The Musical opened on Broadway in December 2008 and garnered 8 Tony nominations.

Shrek Jr. is a one-hour version of the show specifically created for young performers and includes all the silly humor, great music and inventive story from the original.

Featuring a cast of 23 young performers, Shrek Jr. tells the story of a grumpy ogre whose beloved swamp becomes overrun by fairy tale creatures after being kicked out of the kingdom by devious Lord Farquaad. Shrek then heads on an adventure with annoying sidekick Donkey to rescue Princess Fiona, who is hiding a secret of her own.

"It is wonderful that we are kicking off the Riverside Theatre for Kids 2019-2020 season with this show," said Kevin Quillinan, Director of Education at Riverside Theatre and Director for this production. "It is a story of misfits who discover that their differences are what make them stronger. This, like all the other productions this season, is a delightful celebration who will inspire the whole family."

The Cast includes: Peter Wixon (Shrek), Rebecca Kaylor (Donkey), Cristina Pines (Princess Fiona), Bryce Roux (Lord Farquaad), Nia Poley (Dragon), Kiira Hayes (Captain of the Guards), David Vazquez Jr. (Pied Piper), Wallace K. Bailey (Pinocchio), Brieyana Miranda, (Peter Pan), Genesis Jackson (Bishiop), Devereau Tate (Dwarf) and many other characters and fairytale personages.

The other characters are performed by: Audrey Baudek, Baylin Bischoff, Elizabeth Brown, Zoe Bernice Carmody, Tyler Alexa Colgan, Avery Kissam, Sasha Martell, Angel Owen, Stella Schasane, Kaitlyn Simmons, Chloe Stepanek, and Lucas I. Whu.

Along with Director Quillinan, the creative team includes: Debbie Quillinan (Music Director), Cassandra Brooks, Ben Lundy, Mac Ogle, Parker Reeves, Sofia Tosches and Samantha Young (Assistant Directors/Choreographers), Mac Ogle (Assistant Music Director), Emily Luongo (Scenic Design), Anna Hillbery (Costume Design), Sarah Elliott (Lighting Design), Andrew Stroud (Sound Design), Anna Cable (Props Design), and Rachel Scherer (Stage Manager).

Performances are:

June 21 @ 11am, 2pm & 7pm

June 22 @ 2pm & 7pm

Tickets are $10 and can purchased by calling the Riverside Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.





