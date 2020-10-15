Lake Worth Playhouse Announces 20/21 Black Box Season - ENDGAME, SWEAT, and More!

The season kicks off with Endgame, which runs January 21-31, 2021.

Lake Worth Playhouse has announced its 2021 Black Box Season. Check out the lineup below!

Endgame By Samuel Beckett

January 21-31, 2021

A pinnacle of Beckett's characteristic raw minimalism, Endgame is a pure and devastating distillation of the human essence in the face of approaching death. Endgame, originally written in French and translated into English by Beckett himself, is considered by many critics to be his greatest single work. Samuel Beckett was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969; his literary output of plays, novels, stories and poetry has earned him an uncontested place as one of the greatest writers of our time.

Sweat By Lynn Nottage

March 11-21, 2021

2017 Pulitzer Prize Winner This poignant play takes a look at the de-industrial revolution through the lens of a history play, but also delves into the issues of today: the economy, immigration, race-relations in America, and politics. Lynn Nottage's Sweat gives us characters filled with the good and the bad and asks us to reflect on our own views and the views of others. Nottage never tells us who's right or who's wrong, but always shows us who's human.

Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play i??By Anne Washburn

May 13-23, 2021

After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of "The Simpsons" episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory. 7 years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past. 75 years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created. A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another.

Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/bbscurrent/ or call 561-586-6410.

