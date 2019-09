Kravis Center Offers 14 Amazing Concerts and Shows In October and November

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is opening its 28th season over the next two months with 14 dynamic, diverse and audience-pleasing presentations.

The Kravis Center will hold its Public Ticket Sale Day for most 2019-2020 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis On Broadway shows, individual performances for Adults at Leisure Series, Young Artists Classical Series and Kravis Center Pops Orchestra) beginning 10 am on October 5 at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Guests may order their tickets at the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org.

BélO - October 12

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater: Nuttin' But A Word! - October 19-20

Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Star Dust from Bach to David Bowie - November 3

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - November 6

Mercy Killers: Healing the Heart of American Healthcare - November 8-9

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - November 12-17 - On Sale October 5

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine - November 19

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - November 22-December 8

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Amor de los Amores Tour 2019 - November 22

The StepCrew - November 25 - On sale October 5

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour - November 26

ONCE - November 27 - On Sale October 5

Daniel Tosh - November 29

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019 - November 30 - On Sale October 5

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





