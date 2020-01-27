Jan McArt's New Play Readings At Lynn University Presents Clay Cartland's THAT'S MY TIME

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that next month's production of Jan McArt's New Play Readings will feature That's My Time, written by Carbonell Award-winning local actor Clay Cartland.

Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. This season's series is in memory of beloved associate producer, Tony Finstrom.

That's My Time is presented on February 10 at 7:30pm. It is directed by Elizabeth Price.

What happens when the superheroes decide to become comedians instead? In a world full of villains and magic (and stand-up comedy), should they devote their time to being the hero and getting the girl or settling down and keeping her? Really, would you choose to be the hero or the villain?

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.





