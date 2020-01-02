Four Palm Beach County Shows Announced To Ring In The New Year

2019 has brought Palm Beach County a slew of high-quality productions. From Having Our Say at Primal Forces to A Streetcar Named Desire at Palm Beach Dramaworks to The Music Man at the Wick. Audiences can still expect to see great theater throughout 2020, even during its first month. If your New Year's Resolution is to see more live theater, don't miss these four shows.

The Last Five Years @ Maplewood Playhouse

Thursday, January 9 through Saturday, January 11.

Stage West @ Palm Beach State College

Pierre Tannous in The Last Five Years

Neena Caperna in The Last Five Years

This modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage--from meeting to break-up, and from break-up to meeting. Maplewood's production of The Last Five Years stars Palm Beach County theater veterans Pierre Tannous and Neena Caperna. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus a $1.50 Service Fee, and can be purchased by calling (561) 657-6400 or by visiting www.maplewoodplayhouse.org. Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Campus is located at 4200 Congress Avenue in Lake Worth.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach @ Theatre Arts Productions (TAP)

Friday, January 10 through Sunday, January 12

Wellington High School

Based on the classic children's book of the same name, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach tells the story of a young boy and his human-sized insect friends as they travel across the ocean in an oversized peach. This zany musical features a score by OSCAR® and Tony Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman). Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling (561) 723-6154 or sending an email to tapstars.info@gmail.com. Wellington High School is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Boulevard in Wellington.

Evita @ The Wick

Thursday, January 16 through Sunday, February 23

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

Daniella Mass in Evita

This astonishing production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award®-winning Best Musical stars Broadway veteran Sean McDermott (Grease, Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Starlight Express) and America's Got Talent's Daniella Mass. This musical follows Eva Peron on her journey from an ambitious actress to the wife most powerful woman in Argentina. The regular performance schedule is Wednesday through Sunday. Matinees are on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Evening performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75-$95 and can be purchased by calling (561) 995-2333 or visiting www.thewick.org. The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

Chicago @ The Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Tuesday, January 14 through Sunday, February 2

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Brimming with murder, desire, and lust for fame, Chicago tells the story of rival vaudevillian murderesses, Velma and Roxie, who are locked up in Chicago's Cook County Jail for crimes of passion. Along with a slew of other murdering inmates, Velma and Roxie enlist the help of lawyer Billy Flynn to turn their incarceration into a media frenzy. Packed with sensual choreography and sexy renditions of "Cell Block Tango" and "All That Jazz," Chicago is sure to give you a little Razzle Dazzle. Showtimes are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $72-$140 with $25 student rush tickets for students under 18. For tickets, please call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is located at 1001 E. Indiantown in Jupiter.





