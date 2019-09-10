Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present ABBA MANIA

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that ABBA MANIA, the world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert, is coming to the Center next February. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

ABBA MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new. ABBA MANIA has previously grossed over $1 million at the box office in Sydney, Australia, and has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia and South Korea as well as touring both the UK and USA extensively.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly 10 years and enjoyed nine UK "number ONE" hits. At their height, they became Sweden's highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early eighties, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. ABBA Gold was continuously in the Album Charts throughout the 1990s and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.



ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives the audience exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for lifelong, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. Hits include Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it All, Super Trouper, Fernando, Take A Chance On Me, and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

Tickets start at $27

Coral Springs members can now purchase tickets to ABBA MANIA, and they go on public sale this Friday, September 13, at 10 am. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a member or subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





