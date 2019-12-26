Arts Garage Will Present TURNING 15 ON THE ROAD TO FREEDOM

Arts Garage is presenting the national touring company of an inspiring new musical-the perfect launch for Black History Month in February.

Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, a new musical filled with traditional and original Gospel songs and anthems from the Civil Rights movement, tells the moving and inspiring true story of Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the youngest person to walk all the way from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, on the Voting Rights March in 1965. Jailed nine times before her 15th birthday, Lynda and her friends and neighbors fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to secure the right to vote for African Americans.

Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club, High Art, Psych), adapted Lowery's award-winning memoir for the stage. Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom is directed by Fracaswell Hyman and the music director is Joshuah Brian Campbell. Producers include Lynda Blackmon Lowery, Miranda Barry and Amy Sprecher.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33483). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You