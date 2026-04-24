Video: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For BASURA at Alliance Theatre





Rehearsals are officially underway for Basura, which features music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, at the Alliance Theatre! The video features the first meeting of newcomer Jaci Calderon, who leads the production, with Mandy Gonzalez, Kevin Del Aguila, and more.

BASURA comes to The Coca-Cola Stage at the Atlanta, GA theatre from May 30 through July 12.

The musical will also star Dario Alvarez as “José,” Zack Calderon as “Nunu,” Nathan Diaz as “Dani,” Isabel Gonzalez as “Blanca,” and Michelle Zink-Muñoz as “Sofía." The production’s ensemble will include David Andino, Monica Garcia Bradley, Victoria Gómez, Michael Marrero, Gage Martinez, Avital Tikva Masri, Kara Menendez, Coty Perno, Julio Rey, Lannie Rubio, Diego Turner-Figueredo, and Ariana Valdes.

As previously announced, BASURA will be directed by the Broadway stage visionary and five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen), written by National Latino Playwriting Award-winner Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens, Destiny of Desire).

Grammy Award®, Tony Award® and Emmy Award ® winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights) is the musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger. Tony Award® winner Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club) will choreograph, Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown, Newsies) is the dramaturg, Cynthia Meng (Dead Outlaw) is the Music Director, Andy Señor Jr. (“Revolution Rent”) is the Associate Director, Phil Colgan is the Associate Choreographer and Casting is by Kristian Charbonier, CSA for The Telsey Office. Casting Director for the Alliance Theatre is Jody Feldman. Grammy Award® and Emmy Award® winner David Lai is the Music Coordinator.

The production will feature scenic design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by five-time Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton, and sound design by Tony Award Winner Peter Hylenski. Victoria Navarro will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

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