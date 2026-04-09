OUR TOWN To Be Presented By Great Canadian Theatre Company For Lawyer Play Fundraiser

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The Great Canadian Theatre Company, in partnership with the County of Carleton Law Association, will present OUR TOWN by Thornton Wilder from April 15 through April 18, 2026 as part of the 26th Annual Lawyer Play Fundraiser. The production will be directed by GCTC Managing Director Hugh Neilson.

The production will feature a cast of 22 legal professionals portraying the residents of Grover’s Corners in Wilder’s play, which follows the lives of the Webb and Gibbs families. The story traces childhood, love, and family life while reflecting on everyday moments and community.

The fundraiser will include one preview performance and three gala performances, with proceeds supporting the Great Canadian Theatre Company and its 2026 charity partner, Upstream Ottawa, an organization that provides support to individuals living with mental health and substance-use challenges.

“This classic play, Our Town, reminds us that community is built through small acts of care, generosity, and attention to one another,” said director Hugh Neilson. “That is what makes this year’s Lawyer Play such a moving and memorable event, as our stellar cast from the legal community comes together in support of GCTC, Upstream Ottawa, and the cultural life of our city.”

Since its launch in 1999, the Lawyer Play fundraiser has featured more than 350 members of the legal community and has raised over $2 million through ticket sales and sponsorships.

OUR TOWN

April 15 – April 18, 2026

Preview: April 15

Gala performances: April 16–18

CAST

Brett Hodgins

Carolyn Elliott-Magwood

Dan Moore

Daniel Duyvelshoff

David Bannerman

David Murren

Falon Milligan

Geneviève Therrien

Hoori Hamboyan

Janice Payne

Jonathan Constable

Julia Kennedy

Kathleen Carkner

Leon Perez

Madison Craig

Maggie MacDonald

Natasha Chettiar

Rebecca Bromwich

Saagar Uppal

Siobhan Morris

Tara Berish

Ted Mann

CREATIVE TEAM

Hugh Neilson, Director

Ava Alavi, Stage Manager

Hannah Amerinejad, Assistant Stage Manager

Nik Fields, Sound Designer

Stephanie Brett, Set Designer

Ted Forbes, Lighting Designer

Vanessa Imeson, Costume Designer

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for gala performances (April 16–18) are $125 and include a post-show reception and a $75 tax receipt. A special $85 ticket for new lawyers is available for the April 17 performance. The April 15 preview performance, priced at $50, is sold out.

Tickets are available through cast members, by calling the GCTC Box Office at 613-236-5196, or online at gctc.ca/lawyer-play.