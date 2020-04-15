Zoom-Zoom Goes Madame Peevira As She Brings SCAREAVAN Online

They may have cancelled this year's Orlando International Fringe Festival, but PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is still moving full speed ahead with her "SCAREavan" SingAlong and she's taking her show to the information highway. While we as a nation continue to fight the "invisible enemy", PeeVira believes that laughter and music can help heal wounds and create connection. So to that effort, she is hard at work re-imagining her award winning show to bring it to Zoom, an online video conferencing service.

PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong (Online Edition): Musical M.D. is a fun, absurd and sensational group karaoke show. It is steered by drag, skits, games, pop culture trivia and hit songs from popular Broadway shows. It is the fourth installment to this legendary interactive show performed by the "Queen of Fringe" and cult darling, Madame PeeVira.

Created by Aj Prats and originally premiering at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival in early 2017, she soon traveled to Orlando Fringe performing to sold out shows every year since. This year she'll be playing a "Musical M.D." that is ready to cure your quarantine blues with some of her favorite Broadway tunes.

To enjoy this experience, tickets are $10 each (plus processing fees). The show will play every Friday in May. The 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 29th via the Zoom App. Showtimes are 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm. You must download the Zoom App or use the web browser version. Once you've purchased your ticket, you will be sent a link for further instructions on how to join the video conference. Each show will link in 6 to 8 guests to help create an intimate and fun experience, so be sure to book your appointment ahead of time to take a uniquely immersive experience you will never forget.

For more information on this and other PeeVira shows, please visit thefringymimequeen.wixsite.com/dulceart.





