Winter Park Playhouse Cancels Current Production And Reschedules Season Due To Covid-19

The Winter Park Playhouse announces the cancellation of the current production, The Andrews Brothers, effective immediately. In accordance with Federal, State and local guidelines and mandates, The Winter Park Playhouse has taken steps to cancel the current production and push back future events in light of the Covid-19 public health crisis.

Changes to the event/production schedule will be listed on the theatre website winterparkplayhouse.org . Ticket holders are being asked to donate their tickets as a tax deductible contribution in light of economic hardships the non-profit arts community and The Playhouse face currently.

Patience is requested as the theatre answers patrons questions from the remote office location in keeping with social distancing expectations. The theatre building itself will remains closed until April 15 and if email is not an option, patrons may call the remote box office at 407-645-0145. Patience is requested as phone and email volume is high at this time.





